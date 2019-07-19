New Druid spell Hidden Oasis revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

If Hearthstone’s upcoming desert-themed expansion is making you thirsty, don’t worry. There’s a new Hidden Oasis nearby, and it’s a perfect choice for Druid fans.

Hidden Oasis is a six-cost rare Druid spell featuring a “Choose One” option: Summon a 6/6 Ancient with Taunt or restore 12 Health.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The spell will work well for those who complete the new Untapped Potential Druid Quest, which requires players to end four turns with any unspent mana. Upon completing the requirement, players are rewarded with a new passive hero ability named Ossirian Tear, which automatically combines both effects of the player’s “Choose One” cards, allowing users who cast Hidden Oasis to summon both a 6/6 minion and restore 12 Health.

Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion will be released on Aug. 6. Fans of the game can pre-purchase one of two bundle options for the expansion, including either a 50-pack option for $50 or one that comes with 80 packs and a new hero for $80.