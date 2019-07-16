Here’s the card reveal schedule for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion Saviors of Uldum

Set your alarm clocks—the card reveal schedule for Hearthstone’s newest expansion Saviors of Uldum is here.

Over the past couple of weeks, Blizzard has teased the new Heartstone expansion with card releases. Most recently, Blizzard unveiled the third card in its promotion of Hearthstone’s Fire Fest-EVIL event: Plague of Murlocs, a Shaman spell that transforms all minions in play into random murlocs. Once players have collectively defeated 25 million bosses from the event’s solo mode, Blizzard will drop the fourth and final Saviors of Uldum card for the promotion.

But that’s not all fans have to look forward to. In the weeks to come, Blizzard will be unveiling 51 new cards, with multiple reveals taking place each day. We don’t know much about these releases, outside of a small snippet of the cards’ artwork and the time and location for each release.

Below is the full card reveal schedule for Saviors of Uldum as well as the hyperlinked reveal location for each card.

Saviors of Uldum releases on Aug. 6. Hearthstone fans can pre-purchase one of two bundle options for the expansion: A 50-pack option for $50 or one that comes with 80 packs plus a new hero for $80.