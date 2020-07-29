Mindrender Illucia revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Blizzard introduced Priest players to the Hearthstone class’ newest Legendary card during the final reveal stream for Scholomance Academy today.

Mindrender Illucia is a Legendary Priest minion that costs two mana and has 1/3 stats. She also has a powerful Battlecry ability that lets you swap hands and decks with your opponent until your next turn.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Comparable to Glide and Star Student Stelina’s levels of disruption, Mindrender Illucia can easily throw a wrench in your opponent’s plans when timed properly. If used at the start of the game when going first, you can steal your opponent’s coin, play any cheap cards, and give your opponent an expensive hand if you mulligan for it while holding Illucia. If used in the late game, it can take away key combo cards from your opponent while giving them a difficult hand to accrue value from.

An example of this comes from the Wild format. Priest mains will rejoice when confronting Time Warp Quest Mage since you can have enough mana to play Time Warp once turn seven arrives.

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion is set to launch on Aug. 6. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.