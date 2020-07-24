Star Student Selina and Magehunter join Hearthstone in Scholomance Academy expansion

Blizzard introduced two new Demon Hunter cards from Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion on Instagram today.

One is Star Student Selina, a Legendary minion that costs four mana with 4/3 stats. It has an Outcast ability that lets you look at three cards in your opponent’s hand and shuffle one of them into their deck.

The other card is Magehunter, a rare minion that costs three mana with 2/3 stats. It has Rush and a powerful reactive ability that Silences a minion whenever she attacks it.

Both of these cards enable a recent push toward Demon Hunter forging a disruption and anti-meta strategy, like the recently-revealed Glide spell. Star Student Selina provides a more targeted version of Glide’s hand disruption, with both needing to be Outcasted to attain their disruption effects. Magehunter gives Demon Hunters an alternate way to push through Taunts outside of Consume Magic and Kayn Sunfury.

Aside from being a strong answer against powerful keywords and abilities, Magehunter also serves as the perfect solution to Rogue’s Edwin Vancleef. Due to the wording of her text that implies her Silencing ability triggers in the middle of the attack instead of after, her stats will allow her to take down Edwin and survive.

Scholomance Academy will be released on Aug. 6. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.