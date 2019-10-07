How to watch the Hearthstone Global Games 2019

The Hearthstone Global Games are returning next month for the third year in a row. Blizzard Entertainment announced the tournament’s return last week and revealed a few minor changes coming to the annual event.

The Hearthstone Global Games kicks off Nov. 15 and will run until Dec. 22. Blizzard is reducing the number of teams competing in this year’s Global Games, cutting down the total participating regions from 48 to 32 countries. Each region will be represented by teams of two players each.

The first player on every team will be the country’s highest earner from the Hearthstone 2019Masters Tour system. The second player will be invited based on a few different criteria, including lifetime earnings and involvement in the Hearthstone community.

With $75,000 on the line, the event will begin with a four-week dual tournament gauntlet followed by a single-elimination top four shortly after. Whichever team comes out on top in the finals will take home $20,000 in prize money, followed by $10,000 for second place and $7,500 for third and fourth.

The action will be broadcast live from Hearthstone’s official Twitch channel beginning at 8am CT on Nov. 15. Fans can view the tournament’s full schedule from the Hearthstone Global Games 2019 website.