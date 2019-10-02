Hearthstone Global Games 2019 details revealed

Fans of competitive Hearthstone just got a few new dates to pencil into their viewing calendars.

This year’s Hearthstone Global Games will run from Nov. 15 to Dec. 22. If you’re unfamiliar with the Hearthstone Global Games, it’s basically a worldwide regional tournament, or Hearthstone’s version of the FIFA World Cup.

The Hearthstone Global Games will include teams from 32 countries and regions. These teams will compete in a four-week dual tournament gauntlet that leads to a single-elimination top four.

The tournament will have $75,000 worth of prizing available for distribution. The first-place team will walk away with $20,000 in prize money. Second place will get $10,000, while both third and fourth place earn $7,500. Teams will be made up of two players.

The first player on each team will have gained their spot through the Hearthstone Masters Tour system. A country or region’s highest earner from the Hearthstone Masters Tour 2019 will be the first person on its team. The second player will be invited based on a variety of different criteria. Blizzard said these will include the player’s lifetime earnings, as well as their contributions to the Hearthstone community.

As always, the event will be broadcast live on Hearthstone’s official Twitch channel.