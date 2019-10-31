Hearthstone Global Games 2019: Schedule, results, and standings

The Hearthstone Global Games is returning for a third year in a row, but the annual tournament will look a little different this year.

Only 32 countries will compete in the 2019 Global Games. And unlike previous years, this year’s tournament will last for just over a month. Beginning Nov. 15, participating teams will compete in a four-week dual tournament gauntlet, which comes to a head with a single-elimination top four.

Teams are made up of two players each. The first player for each team earned their spot in the lineup as their country’s highest earner in the Hearthstone 2019 Masters Tour system earlier in the year. Blizzard invited the second player on each team based on a number of criteria, including lifetime earnings and involvement in the Hearthstone community.

The winning team will take home $20,000 out of the tournament’s total $75,000 prize pool. The runners-up will receive $10,000 for second place, followed by $7,500 for third and fourth.

Related: How to watch the Hearthstone Global Games 2019

For the first four weeks, the Global Games will begin at 7am CT and will run until 6pm CT. For the tournament’s Championship Sunday, in which a team will be crowned the world’s best duo, the broadcast begins at 9am CT and will wrap up at 4pm CT.

Fans can watch the action live from Hearthstone’s official Twitch channel.

Schedule

Week one: Nov. 15 to 17

Week two: Nov. 22 to 24

Week three: Nov. 29 to Dec. 1

Week four: Dec. 20 to 21

Championship Sunday: Dec. 22

Standings

We’ll keep this article updated throughout the tournament once the games begin.