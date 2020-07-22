Flesh Giant joins the Priest and Warlock classes in Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed today a new dual-class card for Warlock and Priest fans ahead of Hearthstone‘s next expansion, Scholomance Academy.

Flesh Giant is an eight-cost Epic minion of dual Warlock and Priest typing with eight attack and eight defense. The card costs one mana less for each time the user’s health has changed during their turns over the course of the game.

Flesh Giant isn’t the first card to release ahead of Scholomance Academy’s launch that boasts the Warlock and Priest dual typing. Earlier today, Blizzard revealed Brittlebone, a four-cost Priest and Warlock minion with three attack, three health, and a Battlecry that destroys a minion if the user’s health changed during the turn.

Related: New Demon Hunter spell revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Scholomance Academy

Scholomance Academy goes live on Aug. 6 and will introduce a total of 135 new cards to the game—40 of which will boast dual-class typings. The expansion will also introduce a new keyword, Spellburst, an ability that triggers when the player casts a spell from their hand, and Studies, spells that allow players to Discover a card.

Fans of the card game can pre-purchase the expansion now from Blizzard’s online store in one of two different bundles.