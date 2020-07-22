Brittlebone joins the Priest and Warlock class in Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

More removal?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The latest card to join Hearthstone’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion caters to Priest and Warlock players.

Brittlebone Destroyer is a four-cost Priest and Warlock minion with three Attack, three Health, and a Battlecry. If your hero’s health changed this turn, it destroys a minion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Brittlebone Destroyer could excel on turn six. For Warlocks, it’s a good alternative to Keli’dan, and for Priests, it’s yet another target removal card.

Its stat line is nothing to write home about, but when combined with removal, it’s a perfectly strong addition. Destroying a minion of your choice for just six mana is quite the bargain.

Brittlebone Destroyer synergizes nicely with the Priest and Warlock Hero Powers. But low-cost healing spells, like Renew, and damage spells, such as Rain of Fire, are good alternatives.

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion kicks off on Aug. 6. Fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.