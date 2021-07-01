Every Legendary card in Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

Aside from powerful Questlines found in each class, there will be other powerful Legendary cards to lookout for.

During today’s announcement stream, Blizzard Entertainment revealed the next set for the 2021 year for Hearthstone, United in Stormwind. Following the events of the first expansion of the year, Forged in the Barrens, United in Stormwind is bringing 135 with two new keywords, Tradeable and Questlines.

Related: What is a Hearthstone Questline from United in Stormwind?

Within those cards are the highest rarity you can find, Legendary. Each class will be receiving two Legendary cards, with one being one of the previously mentioned Questlines. Here is every Legendary coming with United in Stormwind that has been shown off so far.

Mage

Sorcerer’s Gambit

Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mage’s Legendary Questline has you cast an Arcane, Fire, and Frost spell at each step of the way. Completing the first two quests provides you bonus spells which helps you complete the rest of this quest chain.

Once you complete the overall Questline, you gain Arcanist Dawngrasp, which gives your hero a permanent three damage spell bonus for the rest of the game once they are played.

Priest

Darkbishop Benedictus

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This new iteration of a past Priest Legendary allows you to tap into the Shadow school of spells to gain a powerful start-of-game effect. If every spell in your deck is Shadow-based, you start the game in Shadowform. This transforms your starting hero power to deal two damage instead of heal.

This allows you to build your deck with more aggression in mind as opposed to controlling and responsive play.

Warlock

The Demon Seed

Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Warlock’s Legendary Questline has you deal damage to yourself during your own turns, ramping up the amount as you progress further through the quest. When you complete the first two quests the enemy hero is drained for three health, giving you more life to work with as you try to complete this quest.

Once you complete the overall Questline, you earn Blightborn Tamsin, which grants you the powerful ability that sends any damage you would take on your turn go towards the enemy hero.

Neutral

Flightmaster Dungar

Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The first neutral Legendary minion revealed provides an interesting take on the Dormant mechanic. As opposed to being unusable for two turns, you select how long Flightmaster Dungar is sent away for the moment you play him between one, three, or five turns as your options. Depending on which flight path you selected for him, he activates a different effect.

If the prospect of this card excites you, you do not need to wait until United in Stormwind releases. Flightmaster Dungar is available for players to claim right now by signing into the game.

This article will be updated when more Legendaries are revealed.

Players can sign into Hearthstone and get Flightmaster Dungar for free. Players can pre-order United in Stormwind by either purchasing the Standard Bundle, which has 60 packs for $49.99, or gain access to Lady Katrana Prestor and Ve’nari Alternate Battlegrounds Bartender through the Mega Bundle and 80 packs for $79.99.