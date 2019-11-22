Clear the Way joins the Hunter class in Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

It’s time to set off on a quest, albeit a small one. Blizzard Entertainment has revealed a new Sidequest today named Clear the Way for Hearthstone‘s upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons.

Clear the Way is a one-cost Hunter Sidequest that requires players to summon three Rush minions. Upon completing the task, the player will be awarded a 4/4 Gryphon with Rush on their side of the board.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Players should be able to complete Clear the Way’s requirements easily since the task only requires three minions. And they should be able to finish the task early if they’re lucky enough to early draw a card like Springpaw, a one-cost Beast with Rush and a Battlecry that adds a second one-cost minion with Rush to the user’s hand.

Sidequests are a new type of spell introduced with the Descent of Dragons expansion. They operate like Quests but often require much easier-to-complete tasks and offer smaller rewards as a result. Clear the Way released alongside Secure the Deck, a new Druid Sidequest. It’s likely that each of the nine classes will get their own Sidequest as more cards are released.

Descent of Dragons goes live on Dec. 10, but fans of the game can pre-order the expansion early in one of two bundle options. The Standard package is available for $50 and comes with 60 packs while the Mega Bundle includes 100 packs and a new Hero for $80.