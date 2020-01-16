Blizzard unveils 4 new cards for Hearthstone’s upcoming solo adventure, Galakrond’s Awakening

Get ready, Hearthstone fans—a new adventure is just around the corner. Named Galakrond’s Awakening, the solo campaign releases next week as the final chapter in the Year of the Dragon and will award those who participate in the fun with 35 new cards.

Blizzard Entertainment has slowly begun revealing cards since it first announced the solo adventure last week. The Hearthstone developer has revealed four new cards today in a new Hearthside Chat, adding to the list of cards fans can unlock by completing chapters of the adventure and clearing encounters.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment



Winged Guardian is a seven-cost 6/8 Druid Beast with Taunt and Reborn and can’t be targeted by spells or Hero Powers. With its cost, Winged Guardian will be reserved for later stages of the game but will work will when used with the class’s new side quest, Strength in Numbers, which requires players to spend 10 mana on minions in exchange for a free deck summon.

Air Raid is a two-cost Paladin spell with Twinspell that summons two 1/1 Silver Hand Recruits with Taunt. This spell will excel in decks built around summoning and buffing Silver Hand Recruits, so players will surely want to add the card to their collection if they’re planning on building an army.

Aeon Reaver is a six-cost 4/4 Priest Dragon with a Battlecry that deals damage to a minion equal to its attack. This card will serve best as a way to take down opponent’s giants but fails to find a niche in any Priest deck in the current meta.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard also revealed a new legendary minion: Grand Lackey Erkh. If a player has this card on the board when they play a Lackey, a second Lackey will be added to their hand.

Galakrond’s Awakening will consist of four chapters, each of which features three encounters. Fans will fight their way through 24 unique battles as one of the multiple heroes and villains introduced throughout the year, including those from both the League of E.V.I.L. and the League of Explorers. Like previous solo modes, chapters will arrive on live servers every week beginning Jan. 21.

The first E.V.I.L. chapter will be free for all players but all other individual chapters thereafter will cost 700 coins or $6.99 each. Fans will be able to buy the full adventure for $19.99 when it releases next week. Galakrond’s Awakening is now available for pre-order, which comes with an additional Golden Classic card packs for those that buy the adventure early.