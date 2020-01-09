All new cards coming with Hearthstone’s upcoming solo adventure, Galakrond’s Awakening

Blizzard dropped a ton of information today regarding Hearthstone’s next solo adventure, Galakrond’s Awakening.

The new adventure will be the final solo stop connected to the Year of the Dragon and will conclude the story that began with the Dalaran Heist. All year long, the League of Explorers and League of EVIL have squared off in an archetypical battle of light and dark. As these behemoths clash throughout Azeroth, new treasures continue to surface.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

With Galakrond’s Awakening, players will be able to earn their own treasure in the form of 35 new cards. The idea is that players will be able to earn a set number of cards per chapter. For an idea of how many cards you’ll get per chapter, you can take a look at the graph above.

If you’re someone who likes to keep their deck holographic and fresh, don’t worry. Blizzard says that after you earn a card, you’ll have the option to craft the golden version.

Below you’ll find all of the cards revealed for Galakrond’s Awakening so far. This list will be updated as new cards are revealed. You can pre-purchase Galakrond’s Awakening right now. All individual chapters will be $6.99 or 700 gold each.

Dark Prophecy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Shotbot

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Chaos Gazer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Amazing Reno

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Chapter one of the adventure will unlock on Jan. 21. Check back here for more cards as they continue to be revealed.