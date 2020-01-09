Hearthstone’s new solo adventure, Galakrond’s Awakening, set to launch Jan. 21

The Year of the Dragon is coming to a close, but not without a final battle (or 24) first. On Jan. 21, Hearthstone fans will embark on the final leg of their dragon-filled journey with Galakrond’s Awakening, the card game’s next solo adventure, where they’ll unlock a slew of new cards.

Galakrond’s Awakening will feature four chapters, each of which includes three encounters to make for a total of 24 unique battles. Players will play as one of the multiple heroes and villains introduced throughout the year, including those from both the League of E.V.I.L. and the League of Explorers. Like previous solo modes, chapters will release every week beginning Jan. 21 and the first E.V.I.L. chapter will be free for all players.

Hearthstone on Twitter The fate of the world hangs in the balance, and now it’s up to you to decide the outcome. Galakrond’s Awakening launches on January 21! 🐲 https://t.co/sdh0IypiJh https://t.co/EAxO1AzwZP

Once players have completed their first playthrough of Galakrond’s Awakening, they’ll unlock Heroic mode and the chance to earn two new card backs: one for the League of E.V.I.L. and one the League of Explorers.

Blizzard is bringing back collectible card rewards for those who partake in the adventure. Players will be able to unlock a total of 35 cards throughout all four chapters by simply clearing encounters. Each encounter will award one or two cards that will be added to the player’s collection. Those who purchase the first “Good” chapter will automatically unlock three cards at the beginning of the chapter.

The Hearthstone developer revealed four of the new cards today as a sneak peek for what’s in store:

Dark Prophecy : A three-cost Priest spell that Discovers a two-cost minion. Players then summon the minion and it gains three health.

Of the four new cards revealed today, Dark Prophecy can be earned in chapter one. The other three will serve as rewards for the adventure’s final chapter.

Individual chapters will be available for purchase for $6.99 or 700 gold each, but players can pick up the entire adventure for $19.99. Players can also pre-order the solo mode beginning today to earn an additional Golden Classic card pack that can be opened immediately.