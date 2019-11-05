Blizzard releases 4 new card backs in Hearthstone’s Nov. 5 update

If you’re a Hearthstone card back collector, you’re in luck. With today’s update, Blizzard Entertainment has added four new card backs to the game for the month of November: Cake of the Dead, Blizzard Events: 2019, The Shattering, and Hellfire Peninsula.

Two of the card backs will be obtainable through winning ranked matches. Cake of the Dead, which dresses cards up like cake with skulls made of icing, can be acquired by winning five ranked games this month. Similarly, Hellfire Peninsula can be obtained by winning five ranked games in the month of December.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Fans who attended BlizzCon 2019 last week—whether in person or with a virtual ticket—will receive the Blizzard Events: 2019 card back following today’s update.

This year’s convention marked the next chapter in Hearthstone’s history. Blizzard revealed the upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion for the next leg of players’ journeys throughout Azeroth. To celebrate, the Hearthstone developer is releasing an additional card back for those who pre-order the expansion ahead of its release.

Related: Here’s the card reveal schedule for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Descent of Dragons launches Dec. 10, but fans can begin pre-ordering the expansion now in one of two bundles. The Standard package includes 60 packs for $50 while the Mega Bundle features 100 packs and a new Hero for $80. Anyone who pre-orders the Descent of Dragons expansion will receive The Shattering card back, which resembles dragon fire.