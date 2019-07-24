Anubisath Warbringer minion revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the newest minion from Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion by sharing a hand-crafted sand sculpture of the card with fans on Twitter.

Anubisath Warbringer is a powerful nine-cost 9/6 Neutral minion with a Deathrattle that gives every minion in its user’s hand +3/+3. As a Neutral card, Anubisath will work well in a variety of decks but will do best if a user can ensure its Deathrattle affects as many friendly minions as possible.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card will do especially well with another of Blizzard’s recent releases, Anka, the Buried. Anka is a five-cost Legendary Rogue minion with a Battlecry that reduces each Deathrattle minion in its user’s hand into a 1/1 minion that costs one mana. When used together, Anka and Anubisath create an arsenal of one-cost 4/4 minions.

Hearthstone fans will be able to add Anubisath Warbringer to their collection when the game’s newest expansion Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6. The expansion is now available for pre-order in two different bundle options: a 50-pack option for $50 or one that comes with 80 packs and Elise, a new playable Druid hero, for $80.