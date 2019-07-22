New Legendary Rogue minion Anka, the Buried revealed from Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Over an hour-long stream, Blizzard unveiled the newest Legendary minion to join the Rogue class in Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion: Anka, the Buried.

Anka, the Buried is a five-cost 5/5 Rogue minion with a Battlecry that changes each Deathrattle minion in its user’s hand into a 1/1. Each minion affected by Anka’s Battlecry will have its cost reduced to one mana, giving users access to their most expensive cards for little cost.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

As a five-cost 5/5 card with a reduce cost Battlecry, Anka is already strong on her own. But if Rogue players can effectively use her ability with the right hand of cards, this Legendary minion will pack a powerful punch for the strongest Deathrattle decks.

Hearthstone fans will be able to add Anka, the Buried to their collection when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6. The expansion is now available for pre-order in two different bundle options: a 50-pack option for $50 or one that comes with 80 packs and Elise, a new playable Druid hero, for $80.