All Demon Hunter cards from Hearthstone’s Throne of the Tides mini-set

Lifesteal, Dredge, and card draw all feature in the new Hearthstone Demon Hunter cards and are a good fit for the class and the current content cycle. They offer support for decidedly different archetypes than the recent metagame-dominating Aggro Demon Hunter deck.

Here are all the Demon Hunter cards from the Throne of the Tides’ mini-set.

List of Demon Hunter cards in Hearthstone’s Throne of the Tides

Fossil Fanatic

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fossil Fanatic is perhaps the most flexible of the three cards. With Demon Hunter’s one-mana hero power, paying two more mana for a spell tutor and a 2/2 body seems very reasonable. The class’ super-powerful aggro deck completely bit the dust after the last round of nerfs and this card won’t bring back the good times by itself, but it is quite reasonable in low-curve decks and potentially slower archetypes, too.

Topple the Idol

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Board clear effects tied to card draw RNG (i.e. Dragon’s Fury from Mage) have rarely been good, especially when they are double-sided. The cost of lowrolling is simply too high.’

The Dredge keyword eliminates a lot of this problem, giving you a much more flexible tool than past iterations of this design. It could very well prove to be a strictly better Chaos Nova.

Herald of Chaos

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A three-mana 3/4 Naga is a recurring character in the tale that is the mini-set, and much like Priest’s Herald card, this is also focused on healing and stabilization. Lifesteal is a given, Rush is conditional.

Herald of Chaos is not a bad card, but whether it’s worthy of one of the coveted 30 slots in a slow Demon Hunter deck remains to be seen.

The Throne of the Tides mini-set launches on June 1. A list of all of its cards is available here.