What are the new Throne of the Tides mini-set cards in Hearthstone?

The tides are turning in Hearthstone's metagame.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hearthstone‘s Throne of the Tides mini-set explores the deepest and darkest depths of the tumultuous tides, bringing fans 35 new cards when it launches on June 1. Here are all the cards that have been revealed so far.

New Neutral Colossals

The biggest news from the initial set of releases was the addition of neutral Colossal minions in the form of Neptulon the Tidehunter and Ozumat, both powerful removal tools for slower decks. (Neptulon’s Hands are two 4 mana 4/2 Elementals that read “Immune while attacking,” while Ozumat’s Tentacles are 1/3 Beasts.)

Neptulon the Tidehunter
Image via playhearthstone.com
Ozumat
Image via playhearthstone.com

Blizzard also revealed three lower-rarity Neutral minions as part of the initial batch: the adorable Bubbler, the nifty Snapdragon, and the nasty Coilfang Constrictor.

Bubbler
Image via playhearthstone.com
Snapdragon
Image via playhearthstone.com
Coilfang Constrictor
Image via playhearthstone.com

Warrior gets Control tools

With two cards to gain Armor in a pinch and an exciting spell to generate an extra Colossal minion (albeit at the non-insignificant cost of also giving one to your opponent), Warrior players can further bolster their Control archetype once the mini-set goes live.

Clash of the Colossals
Image via playhearthstone.com
Igneous Lavagorger
Image via playhearthstone.com
Tidal Revenant
Image via playhearthstone.com

More reveals are to follow as the mini-set’s June 1 release draws closer.