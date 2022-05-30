Lady Naz’jar emerges as Mage’s new Legendary in Hearthstone’s Throne of the Tides

The last batch of card reveals of the upcoming Hearthstone content release gave us a glimpse of Throne of the Tide mini-set’s long-awaited final Legendary card.

A flexible Naga with beefy stats, Lady Naz’jar synergizes well with most of the class’ strategies, especially the currently popular Naga Mage deck.

Lady Naz’jar is a five-mana 5/5 Naga that has three different Battlecry effects depending on whether you’ve played a Fire, Frost or Arcane spell before playing her. The differentiation between these spell schools has been a big part of Mage’s United in Stormwind Questline card and the emerging Spell Mage decks, and the developers are clearly looking to carry over this theme into the new Hearthstone year as well.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The three Battlecry effects serve different gameplay roles. Should you cast a Frost spell, Lady Naz’jar will grant you eight Armor on play. This is a purely defensive (and fairly weak) option. With a Fire spell played, she will offer up a very strong removal tool by dealing 5 damage to an enemy minion and 2 to adjacent ones. For combo purposes, the effect after casting an Arcane spell is the most interesting one: it reduces the cost of spells in your hand by 1, potentially opening up the door for OTK effects.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This isn’t the first time Mages have received a Legendary card in the previous mini-set: Haleh, Matron Protectorate from Rise of Onyxia was also their class card. With the pre-order skin and the set’s Diamond card also attached to the class, Mage players have clearly received a lot of love and attention as of late from Team 5.

Lady Naz’jar will slither into your collection (should you be lucky enough with your packs or if you fork out for the mini-set) on June 1 with Hearthstone’s 34.2 patch alongside all other cards from Throne of the Tides.