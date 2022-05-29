All Priest cards from the Throne of the Tides mini-set in Hearthstone

What do you give the class with all the control tools? Even more control tools, of course.

Priest is getting three interesting tools to enable slower gameplay strategies in Hearthstone‘s Throne of the Tides mini-set, with widely different levels of power that forecast radically different playability possibilities for these cards. Players can try the cards in action when the set releases on June 1.

Here are all the Priest cards in Hearthstone‘s upcoming Throne of the Tides mini-set.

Drown

Remember Entomb? It’s back and it’s angry, showing how far the power levels have increased in Hearthstone across the year. This strictly superior card could simply be printed in Priest: it’s just four mana instead of six, and with the Dredge effects in the game, putting a minion to the bottom of your deck instead of shuffling it in is better for the Priest player. It is a great control tool and much less of a tempo deficit than Entomb used to be, and it’s definitely worth considering if you’re building a slower deck with the class.

Disarming Elemental

Disarming Elemental is a neat little disruption tool, but one that has really inconsistent effects. Dredging for your opponent is cool and potentially putting an unplayable critter on top of your aggro opponent’s deck sounds nice, but it might not be enough to warrant a slot in a 30-card deck. The 4/4 body is not exactly premium, even with the tribal tag, and the card is of limited use against slower decks. Nevertheless, it’s the type of interesting card design that is refreshing to see in Hearthstone.

Herald of Light

Year by year, fans see just how weak healing effects are in Hearthstone. With no initiative attached to them, they rarely turn the tide by themselves. Priest gets yet another powerful recovery effect attached to a vanilla three-mana 3/4 body and an easily fulfillable condition, a nice curve card to play that could be a viable anti-aggro choice in certain metagames.

The Throne of the Tides mini-set launches on June 1. A list of all of its cards is available here.