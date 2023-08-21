First Xbox Series X console wraps let you customize your gaming setup with Starfield, camo designs

A new level of customization is coming to the Xbox Series X later this year in custom console wraps, Microsoft announced today.

Three different designs were announced for the initial launch, coming in October in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, including one that matches the Starfield headset and controller that were already revealed.

Prepping for some space exploration? Time to suit up! 🧑‍🚀🎮

Announcing the Xbox Series X Console Wraps are here and made to perfectly fit your console! ‌ pic.twitter.com/KXirvvlmep — Xbox (@Xbox) August 21, 2023

“The wraps were designed specifically for Series X and have a custom, precision fit,” Xbox said. “Every detail was taken into consideration to ensure your console performance is preserved– vents are all clear, and small feet were added to the bottom of the wraps to ensure air can flow freely through the console. Made with solid core panels that are layered with high-tech fabric finishes, the wraps are folded around your console and secured with a hook and loop enclosure. The interior of the wraps are printed with silicone designs that keep the wrap in place.”

As seen in the above video, installing the wraps is a simple operation of just placing them properly over the front of the Series X console, wrapping it around, and securing it in place on the back of the console.

“The Starfield-inspired console wrap reimagines your console as an on-board avionics module, powering you through your adventures,” Xbox said. “Key internal console components are highlighted through outlined access panel and game inspired graphics. Technical call outs detail actual console functionality, with an in-game twist. This wrap has a soft smooth white high-tech feel, with vividly printed surface graphics that are tactile. The internal fabric has a soft precision sheen, with a silicone gravity wave print for cling and stability. Reach through the colorful Constellation ribbon to power your module on, and take to the stars with the bronze metallic Constellation insignia on the wrap closure.”

Other designs announced include Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo, which can be seen below. Other wrap designs are likely to come in the future, but these distinct patterns are a fun start to further customization of gamers’ homes.

Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo. Image via Xbox

The Starfield wrap launches on Oct. 18 for $49.99, and the camo wraps will come a bit later on Nov. 10 for $44.99. All designs can be pre-ordered on the Microsoft Store starting today.

