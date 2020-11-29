The 7 best ergonomic gaming mice

If you sit in front of a computer the whole day, there’s a chance that you can get repetitive strain injuries, often called RSIs.

RSIs are muscular disorders that can occur in your wrists and fingers from being in an uncomfortable position for too long. They usually happen to people who spend hours a day using a mouse and keyboard.

Just like ergonomic gaming chairs, ergonomic mice increase your comfort and prevent unnecessary pain. The best ergonomic mice feel great in your hand and are a pleasure to use. You can easily reach all the buttons, and the shape allows a comfortable grip. Many conventional mice have ergonomic shapes that mold to the hand, and trackballs and vertical mice provide fantastic alternatives.

Trackballs allow you to maintain a steady grip with no arm movement. You simply hold the mouse and move the trackball with your thumb or finger. Vertical mice are held upright like a joystick, and some people find it to be more natural than the usual palm-down grip of regular mice.

Everyone has different preferences, and the right mouse also depends on the work you’re doing. Gamers might find trackballs challenging to use, while someone working on spreadsheets may love them. We’ve made a list of the best ergonomic gaming mice to help you decide.

Mad Catz R.A.T. 8+

Image via Amazon

The Mad Catz R.A.T. 8+ has a radical shape and incredible levels of customization. It has a removable screwdriver built-in, and you can use it to open the mouse to add and remove the supplied weights. The mouse is divided into different segments, and each one allows a custom configuration. There are three different palm rests, and you can even slide them backward or forward to fit your hand. The thumb rest is also adjustable, and there are three extra pinky rests to try.

The R.A.T. 8+ has exceptional performance to match the fantastic design. It has a massive DPI of 16,000 and has 11 programmable buttons. Some of these include the second scroll wheel and a sniper button beside the left-click-button. There’s also RGB lighting and user profiles that can be configured with the software. This mouse may be expensive, but you won’t find anything else like it.

Razer DeathAdder Elite

Image via Amazon

The Razer DeathAdder doesn’t have many customization options because it’s an excellent fit for most people. The black plastic palm rest is just the right size and has the right amount of curve. Both sides have a textured grip, and the scroll wheel also has rubber texturing.

One of the reasons why the DeathAdder has been around for so long is its excellent performance to go with the comfort. The seven programmable buttons have some of the fastest response times of any mouse. The Deathadder also has a 16,000 DPI sensor and tasteful RGB lighting on the logo and scroll wheel. You also get RGB lighting can be configured with the Chroma app to match your case or headset.

Delux Wired Ergonomic Vertical Mouse

Image via Amazon

The Delux Wired Ergonomic Vertical Mouse has an ergonomic vertical shape with large, easy to reach buttons. You hold the mouse upright like a joystick and use the left and right-click buttons and scroll wheel on the right-hand side. The left-hand side has the backward and forward buttons. There’s also a DPI button at the bottom near the removable palm rest.

Conventional mice require you to twist your forearm into an unnatural position while vertical mice keep your forearm straight. The more natural position prevents wrist strain and increases comfort. Apart from the ergonomics, the Delux Vertical Mouse also has five adjustable DPI settings and RGB lighting. This vertical mouse is a fantastic alternative to conventional mice, but it might take a while to get used to.

ELECOM Trackball Mouse

Image via Amazon

As the name suggests, the Elecom Trackball Mouse is enormous. This trackball mouse has a large, ergonomic palm rest made from soft memory foam. The large trackball has smooth movement and can be easily reached with your index and middle finger. All eight buttons are easy to reach and feel great. They are programmable with gesture controls also available. You can also change the DPI between 500, 1000, and 1,500 DPI.

This mouse may be wireless, but it’s very responsive. The main reason to get a trackball is that you don’t have to move your hand to navigate the screen. It just sits in one place, and you use your fingers to move the cursor. Many people find it more comfortable than regular mice, but it can be hard to use for competitive shooters like VALORANT or CS:GO.

Corsair Glaive Pro

Image via Amazon

The Corsair Glaive Pro is a stellar mouse that’s been around for a while and keeps getting updated. It’s incredibly comfortable and comes with three customizable magnetic grips. One has a thumb rest, one curves inward, and the other one turns outward. The Glaive Pro also has three-zone RGB lighting that can sync with gaming chairs or lighting kits using the iCUE app.

The Glaive Pro is designed for MOBAs like League of Legends and first-person shooters games like Apex Legends, so its DPI settings go up to 18,000. An excellent feature is the five-stage DPI indicator LEDs on the palm rest that show what setting you’re on. There are also seven programmable buttons. This mouse is tried and tested by professionals and offers superb comfort.

Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse

Image via Wootwear

The Logitech MX Ergo Trackball Mouse is different from the Elecom trackball because you control the cursor with your thumb instead of your fingers. It also comes with a plate that attaches to the bottom so you can tilt the whole mouse up to 30-degrees. The mouse is more ergonomic when tilted to the side because your hand is in a more natural position.

The MX Ergo Trackball Mouse uses a 2.4GHz USB receiver to connect to the computer, and it also has a USB port for charging. The five buttons are easily programmable using the Logitech Options software. This trackball is very comfortable once you get used to it but don’t try it for fast-paced games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or Fortnite.

Evoluent VMCR VerticalMouse

Image via Amazon

The Evoluent VMCR VerticalMouse has a vertical grip like the Delux Trackball, but the shape and button placement is entirely different. It has a mixture of black plastic and chrome, giving it a futuristic look. The shape molds to your hand, and the thumb groove is intuitively placed for maximum comfort.

Since there’s more space than a conventional mouse, you get three large buttons instead of the traditional left and right-click, and there are also two buttons on the other side. All the controls are programmable, and you can also adjust the DPI using the software. The Evoluent VMCR VerticalMouse has excellent ergonomics and comes in right or left-hand versions.