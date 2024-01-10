Sony shows off PS5 Slim’s 3 sleek new color plates

PlayStation 5 is one of the ugliest consoles to date. Fortunately, with the help of side plates, you can make it much less of an eyesore, and now the PS5 Slim is getting its first official offerings.

Cobalt Blue, Volcanic Red, and Sterling Silver are the new sideplate colors for the PS5 Slim shown off at CES, and they truly look great. Each has a metallic finish, and the silver one is going to invoke a lot of nostalgia for longtime PlayStation gamers. The three colors will sell for $54.99, according to The Verge.

PS5 'slim' console covers revealed at CES



-Cobalt Blue

-Sterling Silver

-Volcanic Redhttps://t.co/VrH2ZuHP7e pic.twitter.com/C7gmx27vbl — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 9, 2024

Right now, there is no timeline for when you can get your hands on them in stores, but it’s expected to happen in the near future. The time between PS5 Slim’s release and the announcement of these side plates is substantially shorter than what original PS5 owners had to deal with when the device first launched, so that’s a win for new purchasers.

In the last few years, there have been plenty of side plates released for the standard PS5, both officially via Sony and from third-party manufacturers. The moral of the story is there is no excuse for having that bulky alien tower sitting on your TV cabinet, completely ruining your aesthetic.

The PS5 Slim is a great way to get into current-gen gaming at a variety of price points. Like the first PS5, you can get this device both with a disc drive or in a digital-only version, but now you can even purchase the disk drive after the fact and add it to your device.

If you’re planning on purchasing a PS5 Slim, it might be worth shopping around because there can be sales at different retailers that will save you a bit of cash. Perhaps that money can be used to get one of these sleek new covers when they arrive later this year.