All PS5 Slim Specs that we know so far

Sony is working on the PlayStation 5 Slim, the latest addition to the PlayStation family, ahead of the 2023 holiday season. Compared to the regular PS5, the Slim cuts down on size, making the popular console lighter.

While PS5 Slim will slowly take the place of the regular PS5 as its stock continues to dwindle, fans who already own the first edition PS5 wonder whether the new release will be worth an upgrade. That’s where PS5 Slim’s specs come into play since that’s how gamers can make a price/performance analysis.

PS5 Slim specs

PS5 Slim Digital Edition specs

External dimensions(excluding projecting parts): Approximately 358 × 80 × 216 mm(width × height × depth)

Approximately 358 × 80 × 216 mm(width × height × depth) Mass: Approximately 2.6 kg

Approximately 2.6 kg CPU: x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2, 8 Cores / 16 Threads, Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz

x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2, 8 Cores / 16 Threads, Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, Ray Tracing Acceleration, Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)

AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, Ray Tracing Acceleration, Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory: GDDR6 16GB, 448GB/s Bandwidth

GDDR6 16GB, 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD: 1TB, 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)

1TB, 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) PS5 Game Disc: Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc

Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc BD/DVD drive : Disc Drive port

: Disc Drive port Video Out: Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)

Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio: Tempest 3D AudioTech: Tempest 3D AudioTech

Tempest 3D AudioTech: Tempest 3D AudioTech Input/Output Front of Console: USB Type-C port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps), USB Type-C port (Hi-Speed USB)

USB Type-C port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps), USB Type-C port (Hi-Speed USB) Input/Output Back of Console: USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2

USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2 Networking: Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)Wi-fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

PS5 Slim with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive

External dimensions(excluding projecting parts): Approximately 358 × 96 × 216 mm(width × height × depth)

Approximately 358 × 96 × 216 mm(width × height × depth) Mass: Approximately 3.2 kg

Approximately 3.2 kg CPU: x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2, 8 Cores / 16 Threads, Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz

x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2, 8 Cores / 16 Threads, Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, Ray Tracing Acceleration, Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)

AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, Ray Tracing Acceleration, Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory: GDDR6 16GB, 448GB/s Bandwidth

GDDR6 16GB, 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD: 1TB, 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)

1TB, 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) PS5 Game Disc: Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc

Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc BD/DVD drive: Disc Drive port equipped with Disc Drive

Disc Drive port equipped with Disc Drive Video Out: Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)

Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio: Tempest 3D AudioTech

Tempest 3D AudioTech Input/Output Front of Console: USB Type-C port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps), USB Type-C port (Hi-Speed USB)

USB Type-C port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps), USB Type-C port (Hi-Speed USB) Input/Output Back of Console: USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2

USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2 Networking: Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)Wi-fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Does the PS5 Slim support 4K?

Yes, the PS5 Slim supports 4K games up to 120Hz with the HDMI 2.1 technology. If you have a 4K display that has HDMı 2.1 support, you can take full advantage of PS5 Slim’s incredible output capabilities.

What is the difference between PS5 and PS5 Slim?

The main difference between PS5 and PS5 Slim is the reduced mass and dimensions. The PS5 Slim is lighter and smaller compared to the regular PS5.

Image via PlayStation

Regarding more technical specs, the PS5 and PS5 Slim share the same specs, except for the SSD. PS5 Slim has a 1TB SSD compared to the regular PS5’s 825 GB SSD. Overall, the PS5 Slim is set to offer an additional 175 GB of storage, and that’s the only notable spec-wise difference between the two consoles.

Should you upgrade to the PS5 Slim?

If you already have a PS5 and are worried about having the latest specs, you shouldn’t upgrade to the PS5 Slim. The two consoles share the same specs, apart from their SSDs, which isn’t enough of a reason to upgrade as long as specs go.

If you want to free up on your desk or travel with your PS5 frequently, you might benefit from a lighter and smaller PS5 Slim. If you only want a more compact version of the console, then the PS5 Slim could be worth an upgrade.

Should you get the PS5 or the PS5 Slim?

If you’re a first-time buyer, you should buy the PS5 Slim, as Sony will also stop the production of the regular PS5. The first edition of the console will also run out of stock over the course of 2024, and the PS5 Slim will replace it on shelves.

About the author