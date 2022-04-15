Mountain launches Everest 60 keyboard with detachable Numpad

Mountain just released its new Everest 60 keyboard with a detachable Numpad and hot-swappable switches. The modular design gives it a compact 60 percent form factor, and users can transform it into a full-size version in just a few seconds.

Buyers can get the keyboard and Numpad separately or as part of a bundle. The Numpad is easy to attach and detach and fits on either side of the keyboard using a USB-C connection, and is kept firmly in place with magnets.

The overall build quality of the Everest 60 is solid with an aluminum top plate and durable double shot PBT keycaps that are resistant to fading. Apart from the USB-C ports on either side for the Numpad, there are another three in the front, so users can choose whether they want the cable to run from the keyboard’s left and right sides or center. Instead of traditional flip-up feet, the Everest 60 has magnetic feet risers that fit onto the bottom to adjust its height.

Mountain’s Everest 60 is the first keyboard in its lineup to feature its Linear 45, Linear 45 Speed, or Tactile 55 switches. All the variants are factory-lubed and use Cherry MX stabilizers. Since the Everest 60 has a hot-swappable design, users can replace the factory switches with Genuine Cherry MX versions or clones with the provided keycap and switch puller.

Customization options extend to the switches, and Mountain offers ten aftermarket options for buyers to customize their keyboards. There’s also per-key RGB lighting, and users can change the colors or add presets with the Base Camp App. The app is also used for creating macros and configuring up to five profiles.

The Everest 60 is currently available on the Mountain website, starting at $183, and it comes with a two-year warranty.