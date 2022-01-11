Intel has fixed the 12th gen Alder Lake DRM issues

Intel revealed on its official site that it has handled the digital rights management (DRM) issues plaguing its 12th-generation Alder Lake CPUs. After an issue with DRM services, many popular titles were rendered unplayable.

Since launching in November 2021, Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs have been troubled with DRM compatibility issues. These issues prevented players from playing titles on both Windows 10 and 11 due to a hiccup with DRM compatibility. The company announced that it’d be working with developers and Microsoft to resolve the issue and it has, according to an update on the Intel page. The fixes came in the form of game patches and OS updates and widdled down the list of affected games.

Intel’s 12th-gen Alder Lake processors launched with a fair amount of hype behind their new efficiency and performance core design, but some early adopters got the short end of the stick. DRM systems like Denuvo had issues recognizing the hybrid architecture of the newer 12th-gen Intel CPUs, causing the DRM to register the performance and efficiency cores as separate PCs. This mix-up led to the DRM pinging games as illegitimate and would crash them out—even Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla players fell victim.

Intel is just coming off its CES 2022 run where it fully detailed its complete 12th-gen Alder Lake lineup. The company also dipped its toes into the discrete GPU realm with talk of its upcoming Arc Alchemist mobile GPUs. Sweeping up the DRM compatibility issue is another win for Intel and an important one at that since PC gaming continues to grow even more popular.