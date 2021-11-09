While the new consoles have been tough for many gamers to get their hands on, Microsoft and Sony have done a lot with their new hardware to impress fans and drive demand. Along with 4K gaming, the new gaming consoles can reach up to 120 frames per second (fps) in certain games, helping bridge the gap between console and PC performance. For those looking to get the most frames out of their Xbox, here is a quick guide on how to play at 120fps on Xbox Series X/S.

To set up your Xbox Series X/S to allow for 120fps gaming, start at the home Xbox dashboard.

Press the Xbox button on the controller to open the system guide.

Navigate to Profile & system, and click on it.

In the Profile & system menu, click on Settings.

In Settings, click on General.

Under General, click on the TV & display options setting.

From here, select the Refresh rate options, and select 120Hz.

This is all you need to set your Xbox Series X to 120Hz to allow for 120fps gaming. Of course, you will need a compatible TV or monitor that allows for 120fps gaming on your console.

For this, you will need a TV or monitor with an HDMI 2.0 or 2.1 port. If you plug the HDMI 2.1 cable the Xbox Series X comes with into a screen with an HDMI 2.0 port, you will only be able to game at a maximum resolution of 1440p at 120fps. With an HDMI 2.1 port, this will allow for 4K gaming up to 120fps in Xbox games that support it.

Below is a list of all of the current Xbox games that support 120fps on the Series X.