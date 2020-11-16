With the new PS5 now available worldwide, gamers are finally getting their chance to experiment with all the features of next-generation gaming.

Out of the box, the PS5 provides everything you need to get going with your gaming experience, including the new DualSense controller as well as a preinstalled game, Astro’s Playroom.

One of the console’s best features is perfect for users who have a busy, on-the-go lifestyle or find themselves wanting to connect with friends while away from their console.

The best way to do these things is by connecting your mobile phone to the PS5. This can be done through a variety of methods to produce different results.

How to connect your phone to PS5

First, the method that will grant users the most options is through using the official PlayStation app.

To install this, simply search for it on your device’s respective app store. Once located, download and install it onto your phone.

Once downloaded, launch the app and you’ll be prompted to sign in to your PlayStation account. Once logged in, you must connect your PS5.

To connect your PS5, you must select the device from the options on the application. If you’re logged into the same PS network account as your device, it will immediately recognize this and allow you to easily connect.

From the app, you can check your progress on different games, search the PlayStation Store to purchase and download games or applications to your console remotely. You can also see any friends who are online and interact with them through both messages and party chat.

Another way to connect to your PS5 is by using the mobile device as a screen through remote play.

To do this, you’re first going to want to ensure that remote play is enabled in your PS5’s settings.

Once this has been enabled, go ahead and download the PS Remote Play application on your phone. Once opened, you’ll be prompted to sign into your PS Network account. Do so and the device will begin to search for a PS5 with the same account logged in.

When the mobile device finds the console, it will immediately connect and start displaying your gameplay on your mobile screen.

When connected to remote play, you’ll be required to connect your controller directly to your phone or PC.