How to connect PS4 controller to an Android phone or tablet

Using your touchscreen isn’t the only way to enjoy mobile games on your phone or tablet. Most Android 10 and above titles also support controller inputs and provide a relatively more comfortable way to enjoy gaming on your mobile device.

Using a controller is more comfortable than touchscreen controls in certain games since your hands will have a more ergonomic posture. Though many controllers are specifically designed to work with mobile devices, you may not need one if you already have a PlayStation 4.

PS4 controllers are compatible with Android devices, and you can get yours working with your Android in a matter of minutes.

Here’s how you can connect a PS4 controller to an Android device.

The first thing you’ll need to do is turn on the Bluetooth feature of your Android device. Make sure that it’s ready for the pairing process.

Press and hold the PS and Share buttons on your PS4 controller to turn it on in pairing mode. If done correctly, the light on the back of your controller will start flashing.

Most devices should be able to detect the presence of your PS4 controller when scanning for nearby Bluetooth devices. If your device doesn’t detect your controller automatically, navigate to your Bluetooth settings. You should see a list of all the known and nearby devices.

Your PS4 controller will appear as “Wireless Controller” under Available Devices, and you’ll be able to complete the linking process by tapping on “Wireless Controller.”

After selecting your controller, a confirmation will pop up. Your controller should start working on your phone after tapping on OK.

When the process is done, you’ll be able to navigate through your home screen with your controller and play your favorite controller-compatible games without any issues.

If you decide to use your controller with your console later, you’ll need to turn off Bluetooth on your phone and pair your PS4 controller with your console again. You can do this by simply initiating the pairing mode on your PS4 controller again and wait for it to get its signal picked up by your console.

If you can’t sync your PS4 controller with your console via Bluetooth, plugging it in using the Micro USB charging cable will let you complete the syncing process manually.