Further PS5 Pro leaks reveal boosted memory, faster CPU

Details about the long-rumored PlayStation 5 Pro have continued to pop up online, with the latest claiming the upgraded console will boast a significantly improved memory and CPU compared to the original PS5.

Over the weekend, documents detailing the PS5 Pro were allegedly leaked online, with Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson corroborating them as legitimate. Less than a day later, on March 17, Henderson claimed to have learned even more about the console, sharing its exact specs on Insider Gaming.

The Pro is also said to come with a detachable disc drive. Image via Sony

According to Henderson, the PS5 Pro will have 576GB of memory compared to the 448GB available in the standard PS5 console, which is a 28 percent increase. Since the system memory is also described as being more efficient, Henderson added the bandwidth gain may be more than 28 percent as well.

As for the CPU, while apparently identical to that of the standard PS5, it has a High Frequency Mode that boosts its performance to 3.85GHz. Aside from being a 10 percent increase over the standard console, GPU performance will drop by roughly one percent, since the GPU will downclock due to all the extra power being allocated to the CPU.

The full specs will go over your head if you’re not technologically savvy, but everything makes it sound like the Pro will be much more powerful than its predecessor. There’s been no mention of pricing yet, but Henderson said he’s heard Sony plans on shipping the Pro with one TB of storage space and a detachable disc drive (just like the PS5 Slim) to make it “competitive.” Henderson also continued to claim the PS5 Pro is on track to launch this September.

This is hardly the only new piece of gaming hardware rumored to be on the horizon. Everyone is waiting for Nintendo to announce its next console, unofficially referred to as the Nintendo Switch 2. While there have been frequent rumors and claims it’s coming out in 2025, Nintendo has so far refused to acknowledge or even tease its existence. If it is indeed launching next year, Nintendo will likely hold a formal reveal before the end of 2024.

