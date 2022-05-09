FaZe releases keyboard in collaboration with Ducky

FaZe Clan has announced a collaboration with popular mechanical keyboard brand Ducky to release a limited-edition FaZe Clan Ducky One 3 Mini keyboard.

The collection will drop first in-store on the opening day of The Armony, which is FaZe’s immersive gaming lounge that features a retail pop-up store. The Armory is located on Fairfax and Melrose in Los Angeles and officially opens on May 14.

Fans can go to The Armory from 1pm to 9pm CT on Saturdays and 2pm to 8pm CT on Sundays. For those not located in California, the Ducky collection will be available online in FaZe’s shop on May 15 at 2pm CT.

Ducky’s One 3 Mini is a mechanical keyboard designed to perform during the most intense moments in gaming. It is a compact 60-percent design, which is perfect for any player who has a small setup or needs extra room. It features block-style keycaps that take inspiration from the design language of architectural concrete to give the keyboard a modern feel.

Additionally, the keyboard is hot-swappable, which allows users to switch out keys as they see fit and features Ducky’s exclusive “Quack Mechanics” that aim to provide users with a satisfying typing experience. On top of all that, the keyboard also has a translucent casing, which allows RGB lighting to shine vividly.

“It’s a tremendous honor to work closely with FaZe in developing this exciting new keyboard and be a part of the positive footprint that FaZe continues to create in the gaming community,” said Strong Huang, general manager of Ducky. “Our collaboration with FaZe is about delivering fans solid and reliable mechanical gaming products.”