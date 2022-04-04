Can you play The Planet Crafter on the Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck seems like the perfect platform for couch potato gaming sessions of your favorite games from your Steam library. But with hundreds of games labeled Unsupported, it’s a bit of a mixed bag in terms of what you can and can’t play.

For those who are keen on open-world survival craft games, especially The Planet Crafter, it’s your lucky day. While The Planet Crafter isn’t Verified by Valve, it is playable with some tweaking. For instance, the controls won’t work out of the box, so you’ll have to futz around in the menus to get everything dialed in and playable. The framerates are also pretty weak, sometimes dipping to around 13fps, so some graphical adjustments will also be necessary.

If you need help checking the rest of your Steam library’s playability, head on over to Valve’s Great on Deck page for a complete list of every Valve-verified Steam Deck title. If you’d like to check out games that are marked Verified, Playable, and Unsupported, the Steam Deck Verified games list will likely have the answers you’re looking for. For those who are looking for a more complete solution, the CheckMyDeck tool can quickly sort your Steam library. Use this guide to help you along the way.