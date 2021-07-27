SteelSeries Rival 310 – Image via SteelSeries SteelSeries Rival 310 – Image via SteelSeries Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance gaming mouse – Image via Logitech Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance gaming mouse – Image via Logitech Zowie EC1 gaming mouse – Image via Zowie Zowie EC1 gaming mouse – Image via Zowie Logitech G604 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse – Image via Logitech Logitech G604 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse – Image via Logitech SteelSeries Rival 710 Gaming Mouse – Image via SteelSeries SteelSeries Rival 710 Gaming Mouse – Image via SteelSeries Razer Basilisk Essential gaming mouse – Image via Razer Razer Basilisk Essential gaming mouse – Image via Razer

Finding the best gaming mouse for your needs may end up being a lot more challenging than it looks. Not only do you need to consider the technical aspect of each mouse, but you also have to pay attention to the size and decide whether you prefer wired or wireless.

While smaller mouse options work miraculously for office work and laptops due to their portability, buying a small mouse can turn gaming into a nightmare depending on your hand size. Competitive gaming sessions tend to last over two hours, and forcing your hand into a cramped up position to make up for your mouse’s size won’t be healthy at all.

Fortunately, gamers with larger-than-average hands aren’t without options, and there is a variety of options depending on the type of games you enjoy playing. Large gaming mice aren’t as niche as one would think since even gamers with average-sized hands prefer them. Large gaming mice allow variety for grip types, and gamers who habitually change their grip depending on games may find them much more comfortable.

The following gaming mice are some of the best available on the market based on their sensors, build quality, and price-to-performance ratio.

Here are the best gaming mouse options for larger hands.

Any old-school gamers may be familiar with this ergonomic design since it’s just the futuristic version of the all-time-favorite MX518. The MX518 was once considered as one of the most comfortable gaming mice before gaming became a mainstream hobby, and Logitech successfully revived its legendary design with its best sensor.

Featuring one of the most advanced sensors that Logitech has available, the HERO 16K, G502 can crank up its DPI volume up to 16,000 DPI. The optical sensor provides a tracking speed of 400 IPS, and the mouse weighs 0.26 pounds 121 grams without the cable. It’s certainly not the lightest gaming mouse, but it isn’t trying to be one. You can even increase the mouse’s total weight by an additional 18 grams with the included weight set. This increases the overall preciseness you’ll have while gaming, and you can become the deadliest sharpshooter with the right sensitivity settings.

The mouse comes with 11 customizable buttons that are scattered around it and the one-millisecond response time makes it an excellent choice for competitive gamers.

Estimated size: 5.2 by 2.95 by 1.57 inches

SteelSeries Rival 310 – Image via SteelSeries SteelSeries Rival 310 – Image via SteelSeries

SteelSeries has a reputation for producing quality gaming mice with excellent components. You can easily tell the difference between a SteelSeries mouse and any generic one by just touching its surface. It’s one of the smoothest ones out here, and the side grips are a blessing to those cursed with sweaty hands.

Packed with SteelSeries’ TrueMove3 sensor, Rival 310 has a maximum DPI capacity of 12,000. The “world’s first true esports sensor” has a tracking rate of 350 IPS and a one-millisecond response time.

Weighing at only 88.3 grams, Rival 310 is one of the lighter mice considering its size, and it comes with eight programmable buttons. You can also use SteelSeries’ software to sync the RGB on your supported peripherals.

The Omron mechanical switches used for the left and right clicks expand the mouse’s lifespan to at least 50-million clicks, making it a durable choice that should last you for years. The advertised click-spans tend to be rough estimates, so it doesn’t mean that your mouse will simply stop working after you cross the threshold. Most gaming mice tend to stay in top shape even after 50-million clicks.

Estimated size: 5.03 by 2.76 by 1.65 inches

Zowie EC1 gaming mouse – Image via Zowie Zowie EC1 gaming mouse – Image via Zowie

In terms of market dominance, Zowie may look like it’s slightly behind its competition, but it doesn’t take away anything from its desire to produce the best for gamers. Zowie has a reputation for cutting the unimportant corners for competitive gamers like RGB lights and focuses on providing the most value possible.

The EC1 is the largest mouse in Zowie’s EC series and features a right-handed ergonomic design that is ideal for claw and palm grips. The EC1 ships with a 3360 sensor that was tuned by Zowie. The improved version of the sensor is better than its regular version when it comes to tracking and lift-offs.

EC1 caps at 3,200 DPI and has a one-millisecond response rate. Though it has significantly fewer buttons compared to its competition with just five, it makes up with a unique cable design. EC1’s soft and lightweight cable is almost like a breath of fresh air for anyone that hates cords getting stuck during flick shots.

Estimated size: 5.03 by 2.5 by 1.6 inches

Logitech G604 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse – Image via Logitech Logitech G604 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse – Image via Logitech

Wireless gaming mice have improved leaps and bounds over the last decade, featuring almost the same response rates as their wired rivals.

The G604 is one of the widest gaming mouse available. Rocking the HERO 25K sensor, the G604 can go up to 25,600 DPI with 400 IPS tracking speed. The mouse uses AA batteries as a power source, but Logitech advertises a battery life of 240 hours in LIGHTSPEED mode. LIGHTSPEED is the wireless technology that reduces the response rates to wired levels.

Considering you’ll only be using the LIGHTSPEED mode while gaming, it’s safe to say that battery life is hardly going to be an issue unless you’re the most hardcore gamer that’s walked on the face of the earth.

While the AA batteries increase the G604’s weight slightly, it still weighs around 135 grams. A total of 15 programmable buttons makes this mouse an excellent choice for MMO gamers, and you can even create macros to assign via Logitech’s software.

Estimated size: 5.11 by 3.14 by 1.77 millimeters

SteelSeries Rival 710 Gaming Mouse – Image via SteelSeries SteelSeries Rival 710 Gaming Mouse – Image via SteelSeries SteelSeries Rival 710 Gaming Mouse – Image via SteelSeries

The gaming mouse designs, in general, have been the same for quite a while now. After all, how much can you improve a mouse with unique features?

SteelSeries’ Rival 710 is potentially the most improved gaming mouse on the market when it comes to extraordinary features. The Rival 710 has a customizable OLED screen that you can use to create visual notifications or keep yourself up to date with in-game statistics.

There’s a vibration motor inside, which you can use to remind yourself about in-game cues. The vibration patterns are customizable, meaning you can take it to the next level. SteelSeries’ software allows its hardware to track in-game events so you can set your vibration motor to let you know whenever your health is down to a certain percentage or when one of your spells comes off cooldown.

The mouse’s TrueMove 3 sensor offers one-to-one tracking and caps at 12,000 DPI. SteelSeries claims the mouse’s tracking rate is around 350 on SteelSeries QcK surfaces, but you’re likely to get similar rates on any gaming-grade mouse pad.

SteelSeries ties the knot with the industry-standard one-millisecond response time, and there are a total of seven customizable buttons around the mouse.

Estimated size: 4.9 by 2.85 by 1.7 inches

Razer Basilisk Essential gaming mouse – Image via Razer Razer Basilisk Essential gaming mouse – Image via Razer

Razer’s way of improving the aesthetics of a mouse has been nothing but impressive. The company always improves on its designs, but eye-candy all the additions bump up the price tag by a nice margin. The Essential series focuses only on what gamers truly need, which also keeps the prices at budget levels.

Razer Basilisk Essential features Razer’s 6,400 DPI optical sensor that has a response rate of one millisecond. The Basilisk series has the largest gaming mice in Razer’s arsenal, and the Essential edition comes with seven customizable buttons. These “hyper-responsive” buttons can be customized through Razer’s software and have a lifespan of 20 million clicks. The left and right clicks also feature the same mechanical switches, and the braided cable is always a nice feature to have due to how durable it makes the cables.

Estimated size: 4.88 by 2.96 by 1.66 inches

Corsair Ironclaw RGB

Corsair Ironclaw RGB – Image via Corsair Corsair Ironclaw RGB – Image via Corsair

MMO gaming mice tend to be larger than standard models. This is mostly because of the number of buttons these gaming mice feature. In general, MMO players require lots of easy-to-reach keys to assign their essential spells. While they may not be as beneficial for FPS players, an MMO mouse can still be a valid option for FPS gamers with big hands. Despite their niche market, high-end MMO gaming mice also tend to feature the best internals their manufacturers offer.

Corsair’s Ironclaw RGB features a rather futuristic design. The texture on its thumb rest allows a steady grip. You’ll have access to a total of 10 programmable buttons around the mouse, which you can customize via Corsair’s software.

The Ironclaw rocks a PixArt PMW3391 sensor that has a maximum DPI of 18,000. With a maximum polling rate of 1,000Hz, it checks all the boxes for competitive gamers. The only downside of this mouse is potentially its weight at 173 grams, but that shouldn’t be a problem if you never miss the arm day.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.