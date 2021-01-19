Best Das Keyboard products for gaming

Das Keyboard is a highly-regarded manufacturer that provides a wealth of quality keyboard options.

Serious gamers typically prefer mechanical keyboards because they are incredibly responsive and come in a variety of options. Standout features on a keyboard may include a wrist rest, RGB lighting, or programmable keys. The best keyboards also feature solid build quality, with switches rated for millions of keystrokes.

One of the more niche mechanical keyboard brands is called Das Keyboard. The company was established in 2005 and started by making keyboards with blank keycaps and individually weighted switches. Since then, it’s released many other keyboards, all with the same goal of creating the best keyboards on the planet.

We’ve made a list of some of the best Das Keyboard products so you can see what the company has to offer.

Das Keyboard 4Q

The Das Keyboard 4Q is the company’s current flagship model and goes above and beyond most mechanical keyboards. It has a solid construction with an aluminum top panel and uses Cherry MX Blue or Brown switches. These mechanical switches are some of the best on the market because of their 50-million keystroke rating. The 4Q also has per-key RGB lighting in 16.8 million colors, and you can change the illumination levels or switch it off completely using a dedicated button.

Where the 4Q goes beyond regular keyboards is the smart features it offers. You can use the applets in the software to configure your keyboard to give you visual alerts for specific functions or notifications. It can be set so that individual keys light up when you get an email or even for news alerts or Youtube notifications.

Other handy functions include two USB passthroughs, an oversized volume knob, and a long, 6.5-foot braided cable. The 4Q is a superb keyboard, but at its price, there should be a wrist rest like with the X50Q.

Das Keyboard X50Q

The Das Keyboard X50Q may be a better option if you want similar functionality with a huge removable wrist rest. The main difference between the X50Q and the 4Q is that the former uses Gamma Zulu switches instead of Cherry MX switches. The Gamma Zulu switches are worth the extra cash because they are rated for an estimated 100 million strokes compared to the 50 million offered by the Cherry MX range. They also have a shorter actuation distance at just 1.5 millimeters and are quieter.

The X50Q also includes smart features, so you can get weather or twitch notifications sent directly to your keyboard. It also has dedicated media buttons and a volume knob. Another useful feature is custom RGB profiles for each game so you can alternate between strategy games like League of Legends and shooters like Overwatch.

Das Keyboard 4 Ultimate

The Das Keyboard 4 Ultimate doesn’t have any smart features but is a fantastic keyboard in its own right. It comes with many options, and you can choose whether you want blank keycaps, a two-port or three-port hub, or Mac compatibility. Like many Das Keyboard products, you’ll choose between Cherry MX Blue or Brown switches. Both switches feel classic, but the MX Brown switches have a slightly lower actuation point and are much quieter.

This keyboard has the trademark Das Keyboard build quality with an aluminum top panel with dedicated media keys and a massive volume knob. The USB hubs make life a bit easier and have transfer speeds of up to 5GB per second. This keyboard is perfect for enthusiasts, but the blank keycaps may turn off casual users.

Das Keyboard 4C TKL

The Das Keyboard 4C TKL is a brilliant option if you prefer a more compact keyboard. Many gamers don’t use the number pad, so it makes sense to leave it out and gain more desk space. The 4C TKL takes a minimalist approach to design, and there are no extra media keys or volume knob like the other models we’ve mentioned. It also doesn’t require any software and is completely plug and play with no RGB lighting or backlighting.

Where the 4C TKL shines is in its simplicity and functionality. It’s perfect if you just want to plug in your keyboard and play some Apex Legends without worrying about configuration. The 4C TKL still uses Cherry MX Brown switches and has an aluminum top panel. This keyboard is fantastic for gaming, but it might be too basic for some players.

Das Keyboard Prime 13

The Das Keyboard Prime 13 is another minimalist keyboard, but it retains the number pad. This keyboard uses Cherry MX Brown switches and does not offer MX Blue switches like some other options. Aside from the missing MX Blue option, this board shares some characteristics of the other models, like the aluminum top panel and a 6.5-foot braided cable. Instead of multiple USB 3.0 ports with a 4,800 Mbps transfer rate, it only has a single USB 2.0 port with speeds of around 480 Mbps.

The Prime 13 lacks RGB lighting, but it features white backlighting with adjustable brightness. The white color is vivid and without the yellowish tinge seen on other keyboards. The backlighting has seven brightness levels and dims automatically if it’s been inactive for ten minutes. The Prime 13 keyboard is a strong choice if you want a responsive and backlit keyboard without fancy RGB lighting or advanced features.

Das Keyboard 4 Professional

The Das Keyboard 4 Professional is a straight-forward keyboard with some of the more useful features found on other models. There are no smart features or backlighting, but you still get a choice between Cherry MX Blue or Brown switches. Buyers will also choose between a two or three-port USB hub. The hubs on this keyboard support USB 3.0 speeds and are ideal for a gaming mouse. The 4 Professional also has dedicated media buttons and the volume knob on the top right corner, as seen on the higher-end models.

This keyboard features an aluminum panel and laser-etched keys. An interesting feature is the inclusion of a magnetic footbar to raise or lower the keyboard. The included footbar doubles as a ruler, but it doesn’t provide the adjustability some users demand.