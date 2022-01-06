AMD releases new Ryzen 6000 mobile processor

AMD recently delivered its much-anticipated keynote event at CES 2022 and announced the new Ryzen 6000 mobile processor. It’s the first AMD mobile processor to use the new Zen3+ architecture and RDNA 2 graphics and is expected to deliver a vast performance and efficiency improvement over the outgoing 5000 CPU.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Connectivity

This new processor is designed to be future-proof and it’s compatible with the latest memory standards like PCIe 4.0, DDR5 RAM, and USB 4.0. Speed is everything when it comes to gaming and the Ryzen 6000 is capable of Wi-Fi 6E speeds. The Ryzen 6000 is also compatible with HDMI 2.1 and is ready for DisplayPort 2.0 when it comes out.

Image via AMD

CPU performance

Reaching up to 5.0 GHz, the Ryzen 6000 is AMD’s fastest Ryzen processor. It’s 1.3 times faster than the old 5000 series. The integrated RDNA 2 graphics architecture supports ray-tracing and is expected to double the performance of the last-gen processor.

Image via AMD

Gamers and content creators will also feel the benefits of the Ryzen 6000 because it doubles the performance of the 5000 series in certain areas.

Image via AMD

Graphics performance

AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture is found in the current PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles and is one of the main features of the new Ryzen 6000 CPUs. This architecture makes the Ryzen 6000 the first APU to offer ray-tracing and it has a profound effect on gaming performance.

Image via AMD

When benchmarking the Ryzen 6800U against the previous-gen 5800U, AMD recorded almost double the performance for games like Overwatch and CS:GO at 1080p resolution. While it might not be surprising considering the age of those games, the 6800U also managed a similar feat with newer titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Battlefield V (on low settings).

Buyers can expect better performance on more demanding games thanks to AMD’s Fidelity FX Super Resolution (FSR) software. The software upscales the graphics in real-time and boosts frame rates in certain games. FarCry 6 reached 59 FPS and Call of Duty: Vanguard hit 114 FPS at 1080p when AMD tested them on the 6800U with FSR on.

Battery life

Battery life is the bane of laptop users, especially if they’re gaming or streaming on the go. The Ryzen 6000’s new technology and 6nm design address this issue and deliver up to 40 percent less power consumption during video streaming, 30 percent less power for video conferencing, and around 15 percent less for web browsing. AMD also claims that it can reach up to 24 hours of battery life when the power management features are activated, but it still has to be verified independently like the other stats.

Image via AMD

Microsoft Pluton

The Microsoft Pluton security processor will make its notebook debut on the Ryzen 6000 platform. Pluton is a new built-in security feature that protects user identities, encryption keys, and other personal information from falling into the wrong hands. It’s hardware-based and the chip will integrate with new AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm CPUs running Microsoft operating systems.

Models

13 Ryzen 6000 CPUs will be available at launch, divided into the H-Series and U-Series. The H-Series has eight models in the range and is for gamers and creators. It starts with the entry-level Ryzen 5 6600HS with six cores and 12 threads and a 3.3Ghz base with a 4.5GHz boost. At the top of the range is the Ryzen 9 6980HX with eight cores and 16 threads. At 3.3GHz, the base is the same as the 6600HS, but the boost goes up to 5.0GHz.

AMD’s U-Series is for thin laptops and only has two Ryzen 6000 options. The Ryzen 5 6600U has six cores and 12 threads with a 2.7GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost speed. Its more powerful sibling, the Ryzen 7 6800U, has eight cores and 16 threads with a 2.9 GHz base clock speed and a 4.7 GHz boost clock speed.

Image via AMD

Availability

Ryzen 6000 CPUs are expected to ship in February 2022 and will be available from most reputable hardware vendors. Some laptops with these new CPUs include the ROG Zephyrus G14, the Razer Blade 14, and the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro.