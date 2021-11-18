When does the Halo Infinite campaign release?

Halo Infinite developers surprised fans this month by releasing the game’s multiplayer before its originally announced release date.

The free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer is already available for fans to enjoy in a “beta” phase. But with all account progress from the beta carrying over to the official launch of the game, it might be difficult to consider it a traditional “beta.”

With the multiplayer available, there’s little left from the game that players can’t already get their hands on. The only thing left that players can’t already play is the next installation of the Halo campaign.

But if you’re looking for early access to that story, don’t get your hopes up.

The Halo Infinite campaign mode is still set to come out on the game’s original Dec. 8 release date.

Unlike the multiplayer version of the game that is already out, the Halo Infinite campaign will be for purchase and not free-to-play. Players can pre-purchase the game for PC on Steam for $59.99. Xbox gamers can pre-order the game’s campaign from the official Xbox website for the same price.