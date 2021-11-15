Halo Infinite multiplayer drops ahead of release date

Rumors swirled just before today’s 20th anniversary of Xbox video celebrating the history of the console that Halo Infinite was going to drop multiplayer during the celebration. And it turns out those rumors were true: Halo Infinite multiplayer is now available to play.

Shortly before it was announced, players started seeing pre-downloads for the game and a screen that said the game was ready to play “when you are.”

Screengrab via Xbox App

Though all of those things were visible to players, no one was able to actually play the game. Clicking the play button led to a blue screen with the title “GameStubWindows.”

The multiplayer associate creative director Tom French came onto the screen toward the end of the video and announced that the multiplayer part of Halo Infinite is available to play today as a surprise. Season one of the free-to-play multiplayer battle pass is available to purchase and download on console and PC.

“This is the kickoff of our season, and you’ll have access to all the maps, core modes, academy features, and the full battle pass to unlock,” French said. “And, your progression will carry over when we officially release the game on Dec. 8.”

Halo Infinite is fully releasing on Dec. 8 on Xbox consoles and PC, including on Steam, at which time the full game will release and players will have access to the single-player campaign mode. There were rumors that a single-player campaign mode demo would be made available today as well, but it wasn’t touched on in the video or announced independently by Xbox or 343 Industries.