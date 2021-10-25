What are the minimum specs for Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite, the highly anticipated next chapter in the Halo franchise, is giving players another chance to fill the role of Master Chief as he fights the Banished across the Zeta Halo. For the first time, players can fight through an open world and take on the enemy as they see fit, adding a sense of freedom.

Halo Infinite releases on Dec. 8 on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. It will also be available on day one on the Xbox Game Pass, allowing players with the subscription to enjoy the game instantly.

While the fact Infinite is coming to PC is exciting, there are minimum requirements your PC must meet to run the game. Console players don’t need to worry about specs, but anyone with a PC should double-check.

The Infinite listing on Steam shows the minimum and recommended requirements to run the game, letting players know if they need to upgrade their system to enjoy the new title. Here are the listed requirements:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Halo Infinite will be released on Dec. 8.