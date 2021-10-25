What are the minimum specs for Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite, the highly anticipated next chapter in the Halo franchise, is giving players another chance to fill the role of Master Chief as he fights the Banished across the Zeta Halo. For the first time, players can fight through an open world and take on the enemy as they see fit, adding a sense of freedom.
Halo Infinite releases on Dec. 8 on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. It will also be available on day one on the Xbox Game Pass, allowing players with the subscription to enjoy the game instantly.
While the fact Infinite is coming to PC is exciting, there are minimum requirements your PC must meet to run the game. Console players don’t need to worry about specs, but anyone with a PC should double-check.
The Infinite listing on Steam shows the minimum and recommended requirements to run the game, letting players know if they need to upgrade their system to enjoy the new title. Here are the listed requirements:
Minimum
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64
- Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Recommended
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50 GB available space
