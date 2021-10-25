Is Halo Infinite open world?

Halo Infinite is the highly anticipated upcoming chapter in one of the most iconic video game series of all time. Players can dive into another adventure as Master Chief battles the Banished across Zeta Halo.

Halo Infinite also marks the first time players can explore a large map as they please and take the fight to the enemy in any order they want.

Screenshot via Xbox

The Halo Infinite campaign overview showed a large explorable open-world area that players can traverse and explore as they please. The map included locations like a Forward Operating Base and a Banished-controlled outpost. The FOB locations will allow players to fast travel between hubs and call in useful items like vehicles and weapons. Players must defeat the Banished and access a control terminal to claim FOBs, according to the map.

Players can approach and take down the Banished outposts any way they like and must complete specific objectives to secure the location. The map also references area collectibles that are likely scattered across the map, meaning players will have to scour the landscape for secrets.

It’s unclear how large the Halo Infinite map is, but it’s an exciting new open-world experience that breathes fresh air into the franchise. Players can use the new grappling hook to fight enemies and move around faster or they can select a vehicle from a FOB station. Halo Infinite also allows players to upgrade Master Chief’s armor, introducing new abilities and perks.

Halo Infinite will be released on Dec. 8.