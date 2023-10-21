How to get the Void Ultra armor coating in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite‘s Void Ultra armor coating is one of the slickest looks you can snag in 343 Industries’ latest entry into the Halo franchise.

The coating, which makes your Spartan look like a Star Wars Clone Trooper, was initially released during Season Three. With the reinvigorated interest in Halo Infinite during Season Five, many returning players are asking how they can get their hands on the matte-white armor coating.

How do I get the Void Ultra armor coating in Halo Infinite?

Snagging Void Ultra requires you to purchase the Aquahex bundle from the store. To purchase the bundle, you’ll need 2,200 cR, or around $20.

Is Void Ultra available for purchase in Halo Infinite?

Currently, Void Ultra is vaulted with the release of Season Five. You won’t be able to purchase the coating until it becomes unvaulted.

Is Void Ultra cross-core compatible?

In the past, Void Ultra was only available on the Mirage IIC Spartan model. It was changed to be cross-core in a recent update. Halo fans found a work around via going to the Mirage IIC model store, but that seems to have been unintentional, and that is patched out now.

Will Void Ultra armor coating return to the Halo Infinite store?

I’m not a betting man, but it’s safe to assume Void Ultra will return to the Halo Infinite store soon. Items that were vaulted regularly return to the store, it might just take several months to pop up.

Are there any Void Ultra alternatives in Halo Infinite?

If you absolutely can’t wait to get your hands on a white armor coating, there are some alternatives that look good.

Alabaster Cognac: The Season Two Lone Wolves battlepass had a solid white armor coating, if you like red accents.

Avalanche Slate: If you had the premium Season Three battlepass, Avalanche Slate isn’t quite white, but is a similar look.

Bleached Bone: For 2,000 cR in the store, the Bleached Bone coating can be yours. The turqoise accents are a solid addition.

HCS eUnited: If it isn’t vaulted, eUnited has a solid skin for sale.

HCS Sentinels, Year Two Sentinels Playoffs: Sentinels is known for their matte-white skin.

HCS Year Two OpTic Playoffs, OpTic Playoffs: Get the Championship Sunday White skin, complete with green accents

HCS Year Two Cloud9 Playoffs: This matte white with blue accents skin is one of the best in the game.

About the author