How to check if you’ve received Halo Infinite armor coating codes

The process is quick with the help of Halo Waypoint.

If you’re a Halo fan, you’re probably excited to finally experience the next game in the franchise Halo Infinite. Fortunately, you can take some rewards from your previous adventures in the franchise with you.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer component is going to be bigger than ever before, with plenty of rewards that can be earned or bought through the in-game store or seasonal battle pass. There are also rewards that can’t be acquired in Infinite, and instead must be earned through previous Halo titles.

If you’ve completed Halo 5 or the Halo Master Chief Collection, then you might be entitled to some unique armor coatings within Halo Infinite multiplayer when it launches.

How to check if you’ve received Halo Infinite armor coatings

Image via 343 Industries

If you’re curious about what armor coatings you may be entitled to, the process for checking can be done quickly with the help of a mobile or PC device.

First, you’ll want to make sure you have a Halo Waypoint account connected to the Xbox account which has your Halo game history on it.

Next, navigate to Halo Waypoint on PC or mobile and sign in to your account.

Now you’ll want to navigate to the redeem page, or alternatively click this link to go there directly.

On this page, you’ll be able to see what offers you have access to from your previous adventures in the Halo universe.

As it stands, Halo Infinite isn’t expected to launch until December. But, rumors have been circulating that its multiplayer could be dropping sooner than expected.