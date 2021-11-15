Halo players are receiving armor codes ahead of rumored Infinite multiplayer launch

While nothing official has been announced, anticipation is building of something coming.

Halo players have been eagerly awaiting more news on Halo Infinite ahead of its scheduled release in December.

But rumors have been circulating the past few days that its multiplayer component would be coming much sooner, and today more fuel was added to the flames. Early this morning, players began receiving codes for armor coatings within Halo Infinite via their Halo Waypoint accounts seemingly at random, sparking more speculation that something big is coming from 343 later today.

Halo Infinite Max Rank 152 Armor Coating just got awarded to my account.



ITS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/0s3KkK9sNT — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) November 15, 2021

As early reporters explained, these rewards were given out to players that had achieved milestones in other Halo games, such as Halo 5 and Halo Master Chief Collection.

Despite these rewards appearing from nowhere, no announcement has been made by 343 that would suggest we’ll be getting Halo Infinite multiplayer later today. There have been plenty of industry insiders making the claim of this to be true, though.

According to one YouTuber Nate the Hate, Xbox will be making the multiplayer portion of Halo available for everyone to download and play during their Xbox Anniversary Celebration. This falls in line with code that was found within the Xbox Store, which claimed to be the game’s “PreOrderReleaseDate”.

Again, nothing official has been confirmed at this stage. If you’re eager to get in on the action, however, all signs point to this being a great week.