If you tuned into the Xbox 20th anniversary stream today, you’ve already seen the massive closing announcement that the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta has been released.

Naturally, a wave of Halo fans rushed to their PCs and consoles to get the game installed. But a number of players have run into a blue screen error while trying to launch the game.

Here’s how you can get that issue fixed.

How to fix the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta blue screen window bug on PC

If you installed the game via the Xbox app on PC, then you might have hit play and gotten a blue screen window to pop up instead of the actual game. The beta build is still being properly rolled out, so problems will still arise, according to community director Brian Jarrard.

PSA: We're in the thick of things at the moment but FYI that players on Xbox/WinStore are likely hitting some blue screens / errors trying to launch. The build is still publishing and rolling out, expected to resolve in due time. Hang in there! — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) November 15, 2021

For PC players, you can either install the game via Steam or wait for the Xbox PC app problems to be resolved.

How to fix the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta blue screen window bug on console

Xbox players have also seen the blue screen issue arise after downloading the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta. The Halo Support Twitter account reported that consoles are having the same beta rollout issues as PC users and that an update should be arriving soon.

Please be patient, Spartans! We're aware of an issue where players are hitting a blue screen upon trying to launch #HaloInfinite. Beta build is working through our systems and should hit your console as an update shortly. We're working as hard as we can to get you in the game. — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) November 15, 2021

If you see the update, download it right away and then restart your Xbox since many players have reported that this fixes the issue. If the problem persists, you may just have to wait until the beta rollout is fully complete.