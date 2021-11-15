If you tuned into the Xbox 20th anniversary stream today, you’ve already seen the massive closing announcement that the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta has been released.
Naturally, a wave of Halo fans rushed to their PCs and consoles to get the game installed. But a number of players have run into a blue screen error while trying to launch the game.
Here’s how you can get that issue fixed.
How to fix the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta blue screen window bug on PC
If you installed the game via the Xbox app on PC, then you might have hit play and gotten a blue screen window to pop up instead of the actual game. The beta build is still being properly rolled out, so problems will still arise, according to community director Brian Jarrard.
For PC players, you can either install the game via Steam or wait for the Xbox PC app problems to be resolved.
How to fix the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta blue screen window bug on console
Xbox players have also seen the blue screen issue arise after downloading the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta. The Halo Support Twitter account reported that consoles are having the same beta rollout issues as PC users and that an update should be arriving soon.
If you see the update, download it right away and then restart your Xbox since many players have reported that this fixes the issue. If the problem persists, you may just have to wait until the beta rollout is fully complete.