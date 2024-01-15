Halo’s rumored battle royale has reportedly been canceled before it even got announced

Halo’s long-rumored battle royale game seems to be dead in the water and no longer in active development, according to Halo insiders.

The report stems from Shpeshal_Nick on Jan. 13’s XboxEra Podcast, who claimed the project, reportedly known as Project Tatanka, has been canceled. Not much was known about the project itself or what it would look like. Nor has Microsoft ever acknowledged its existence.

The project was reportedly being created by Certain Affinity, who co-developed Halo Infinite and other Halo titles with 343 Industries and Microsoft. It was expected that both studios would work on the BR game together, but it is unknown if it was its own project, a spin-off of Infinite, or even just a new game mode akin to Call of Duty: Warzone.

Bad news. Image via 343 Industries

Halo fans will likely be seething at the news of a new game being canceled. The last time the series had a main entry was back in December 2021, with the release of Halo Infinite after it suffered multiple delays. The multiplayer component of the game was also free-to-play.

While there doesn’t seem to be any games on the horizon, it’s not all doom and gloom for fans of the series. Halo is planned to get its own tabletop game in September 2024, and the second series of the Halo TV show just dropped a trailer ahead of its release on Paramount+ in the future.

For those looking for a battle royale experience, your best bet is the fan-made Halo Infinite battle royale available in the custom game browser. After all, with this cancellation, how else are you going to get your BR fix?