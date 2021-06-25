Halo Infinite multiplayer seasons will last ‘roughly’ three months, 343 says

In the buildup to a release of Halo Infinite later this year, the team at 343 Industries has shared some of the details for how the multiplayer portion of the game will work.

In a new post to the Halo Waypoint website, 343 explained that multiplayer will boast a season system with a new battle pass, gameplay features, events, customizations, and more introduced roughly every three months.

Live design directory at 343, Ryan Paradis explained why the team settled on a quarterly season model.

“So, we decided on roughly three months because it gives players a good amount of time to experience and explore the Seasonal content, without it getting tiresome and without constantly pulling the rug from under players,” Paradis said. “We want to ensure that there’s always a fresh and fun reason to be playing Halo Infinite, but that the things they know and love will be around for more than a heartbeat.”

In the post, 343 also teased that players would be able to monitor their season’s progress via web and mobile through the use of the Halo Waypoint app.

During the highly anticipated title’s multiplayer gameplay reveal at E3 it was explained that the game would boast a battle pass system where players can score themselves rewards. Setting it apart from other similar mechanics in other titles, in Halo, the battle pass will not expire when a new season rolls around, instead, players can continue earning the rewards until they have completed it.

Right now, there is no release date for Halo Infinite but the studio has narrowed it down to a four-week time frame later this year. When the game drops, the multiplayer portion will be free for all players with the battle pass costing a small fee.