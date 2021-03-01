Halo 3 is getting 2 gorgeous new maps in next MCC season

Yes, this is a real sentence being written in 2021: Two new maps are set to be added to Halo 3 in the season six update to the Halo Master Chief Collection.

Back in 2015, 343 Studios began collaborating with Saber Interactive on a multiplayer-only version of Halo titled Halo Online. A closed alpha version of Halo Online was released in Russia, where Saber is located, in April 2015. But the game was inevitably canceled in August 2016.

It's 2021, Halo 3 plays better than ever and will soon receive beautiful new maps for free via Halo The Master Chief Collection.



Somehow, this is really happening. pic.twitter.com/Hbi2JIWVmL — Klobrille (@klobrille) February 27, 2021

Fast forward to over four years later and Halo fans will get their armor-clad hands on two Halo Online original maps that will now be added to Halo 3 as part of the Master Chief Collection. Waterfall and Edge (not the browser) will release with season six, along with a plethora of armor and accessory customization options for Halo 3.

Dedicated fans of the series who are a part of the Halo Insider Program got to preview the new maps in February and were blown away by how beautiful they looked. The last time Halo 3 got new maps was in 2009 with the Mythic II Map Pack. Players could purchase the pack for 800 Microsoft points or get the Halo 3: Mythic disc that came with copies of ODST. But for MCC players today, the new maps are free additions.

Halo MCC season six is expected to be released in March.