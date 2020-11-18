Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Series X and S update now available, Halo 4 launches on PC

Today was a massive day for Microsoft and the Halo franchise as the Xbox Series X and S update for The Master Chief Collection is now live on next-gen consoles, in addition to the release Halo 4 on PC as part of the collection.

This new update optimizes The Master Chief Collection for Microsoft’s newest consoles, meaning the games will now run better and include updated features that are only available for players who made the leap to next-gen.

Across the board, every game in The Master Chief Collection will run at 120 FPS in campaign and multiplayer on both consoles. The resolution will vary depending on which Xbox you have, as Series X owners can get up to 4k while the Series S caps at 1080p.

Obviously, you will need to have a compatible display to truly enjoy the full effect of this optimization, but the update will be applied directly when you launch the games on a new Xbox. The optimization also offers improved split-screen play and adjustable field of view, which combined with some of the other, smaller updates, make the game much improved regardless of your setup.

On top of this drop, Halo 4 is now available for The Master Chief Collection for Xbox Game Pass for PC, the Microsoft Store, and Steam.

Now that Halo 4 is out as part of the collection on all platforms, 343 Industries is planning to deliver even more content heading into 2021. Right now, the team is focused on bringing new features, updates, and seasonal content for The Master Chief Collection and asks fans to keep an eye on Halo Waypoint and social media for future updates when they are ready to share more.