Unannounced Halo game potentially leaked by job listing

A new job listing on Microsoft’s website could be an indication that another new Halo game is on the way from 343.

“343 Industries is looking for a Producer to help develop a new project in the Halo universe,” the listing reads. “This is your chance to work on one of the most exciting and creative intellectual properties in the industry with one of the industry’s most talented teams.”

The possibilities for the new game are pretty slim, though. Halo Wars is the only other major property under the Halo banner that it could be. The listing could also be for a new style of game in the Halo universe.

Halo Infinite was expected to be released this year. But following major backlash to an eight-minute campaign trailer in July, the decision was made to postpone the game. Infinite was slated to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X.

Halo 5 was released in 2015 and the most recent main Halo entry, Halo Wars 2, was released in 2017.

Halo fans across the world are just hoping that Halo Infinite is good. Halo 5 shipped with controversial changes to the multiplayer experience that eventually were accepted by the majority of the competitive scene, but the single-player campaign was a massive disappointment. Infinite promises an open-world experience and a return to some classic Halo mechanics. But with delay after delay, that might not be enough to bring old fans of the franchise back.

Halo Wars 3 or another title in the Halo universe would be well-received, but without an excellent first-person shooter experience, it’s tough to see the beloved franchise regain the stranglehold on competitive and casual console play it once enjoyed.