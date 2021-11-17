All Halo Infinite season start and end dates

The first might be longer than others after it.

The Halo franchise moved in a new direction with the release of its cross-platform multiplayer in Halo Infinite, which includes the introduction of a battle pass system.

Popularized by games in the battle royale genre, like Fortnite and Apex Legends, the battle pass gives players challenges to complete as they attempt to progress through ranks that unlock a plethora of cosmetics and in-game goodies.

While there are some things to be earned from leveling in the unpaid version of the battle pass season, players have significantly more to gain by purchasing the premium version of the battle pass.

The pass itself requires players to pay 1,000 in-game credits. Those credits can be purchased for $10. But if you purchase credits in bulk, you can get a better deal than $10 for 1,000. For instance, 11,500 credits currently cost $100.

The battle pass system in Halo Infinite uses a “season” system, much like Fortnite or Apex Legends, that involves the battle pass resetting after a certain amount of time, giving players new cosmetics to unlock on a seasonal basis.

Following the early release of the game’s multiplayer this week, 343 Industries announced that season one “Heroes of Reach” would be longer than originally anticipated because it’s the first of the Halo Infinite seasons. This gives players ample time to earn as much as possible from the battle pass.

Here is a list of every season that has been announced with their start and end dates:

Season number Name Start and end dates Season one Heroes of Reach Nov. 15, 2021 to May 2, 2021

This article will be updated as more seasons are introduced.